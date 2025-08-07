Read more

BREAKING: NATGAS ticks higher after EIA storage data

3:33 PM 7 August 2025

US EIA Natural Gas Storage Change (Bcf) 01-Aug: +7 (est +11; prev +48)

 

Working gas in storage was 3,130 Bcf as of Friday, August 1, 2025, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 7 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 137 Bcf less than last year at this time and 173 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,957 Bcf. At 3,130 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range. Source: EIA

 

 

