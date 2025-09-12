Read more

BREAKING: Pfizer and Moderna shares fall after reports in The Washington Post 🚨

5:04 PM 12 September 2025

According to the Washington Post, the Trump administration plans to link COVID-19 vaccines to 25 child deaths, which has caused alarm in the scientific community and triggered a sharp drop in the share prices of Pfizer (PFE.US) and Moderna (MRNA.US), the manufacturers of these vaccines. Such reports are emerging despite political controversy and a lack of scientific evidence confirming a link between the vaccines and these tragic events. This information has caused uncertainty among investors, intensifying pressure on the companies' share prices.

 
