Economic calendar: US CPI Inflation the Most Important Report of the Week 🔎

The upcoming week is shaping up to be very intense, not only because of the macroeconomic calendar but also due to rising tensions in the Middle East. The surge in oil prices by more than 53% since the beginning of the US–Iran conflict has increased inflationary pressure. A return of inflation problems is currently one of the market’s biggest concerns.
In the middle of the week, on Wednesday, we will receive the US CPI report for February. The latest global developments will not yet be reflected in last month’s data, but the market will be looking for potential signals of rising price pressures in the coming months.
Detailed economic calendar
Monday, March 9
01:30 AM GMT — China CPI and PPI inflation
07:00 AM GMT — Germany industrial production
Tuesday, March 10
Before the European session — Volkswagen earnings
11:00 PM GMT (Mon) — China trade balance
11:50 PM GMT (Mon) — Japan Q4 GDP
07:00 AM GMT — Norway CPI inflation
08:40 PM GMT — US API crude oil inventory report
After the US session — Oracle earnings
Wednesday, March 11
Before the European session — Rheinmetall earnings
07:00 AM GMT — Germany CPI inflation
12:30 PM GMT — US CPI inflation
02:30 PM GMT — US DoE crude oil inventories
Thursday, March 12
Before the European session — Zalando, BMW earnings
09:30 AM GMT — BoE Governor Bailey speech
11:00 AM GMT — CBRT interest rate decision
12:30 PM GMT — US initial jobless claims
02:30 PM GMT — US EIA natural gas inventories
Friday, March 13
07:00 AM GMT — UK GDP and industrial production
07:45 AM GMT — France CPI inflation
08:00 AM GMT — Spain CPI inflation
09:00 AM GMT — Poland CPI inflation
12:30 PM GMT — Canada labor market data
12:30 PM GMT — US PCE inflation and GDP
02:00 PM GMT — US University of Michigan sentiment index
