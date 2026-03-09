Read more
6:44 AM · 9 March 2026

Economic calendar: US CPI Inflation the Most Important Report of the Week 🔎

The upcoming week is shaping up to be very intense, not only because of the macroeconomic calendar but also due to rising tensions in the Middle East. The surge in oil prices by more than 53% since the beginning of the US–Iran conflict has increased inflationary pressure. A return of inflation problems is currently one of the market’s biggest concerns.

In the middle of the week, on Wednesday, we will receive the US CPI report for February. The latest global developments will not yet be reflected in last month’s data, but the market will be looking for potential signals of rising price pressures in the coming months.

Detailed economic calendar

Monday, March 9

01:30 AM GMT — China CPI and PPI inflation
07:00 AM GMT — Germany industrial production

Tuesday, March 10

Before the European session — Volkswagen earnings
11:00 PM GMT (Mon) — China trade balance
11:50 PM GMT (Mon) — Japan Q4 GDP
07:00 AM GMT — Norway CPI inflation
08:40 PM GMT — US API crude oil inventory report
After the US session — Oracle earnings

Wednesday, March 11

Before the European session — Rheinmetall earnings
07:00 AM GMT — Germany CPI inflation
12:30 PM GMT — US CPI inflation
02:30 PM GMT — US DoE crude oil inventories

Thursday, March 12

Before the European session — Zalando, BMW earnings
09:30 AM GMT — BoE Governor Bailey speech
11:00 AM GMT — CBRT interest rate decision
12:30 PM GMT — US initial jobless claims
02:30 PM GMT — US EIA natural gas inventories

Friday, March 13

07:00 AM GMT — UK GDP and industrial production
07:45 AM GMT — France CPI inflation
08:00 AM GMT — Spain CPI inflation
09:00 AM GMT — Poland CPI inflation
12:30 PM GMT — Canada labor market data
12:30 PM GMT — US PCE inflation and GDP
02:00 PM GMT — US University of Michigan sentiment index

12 March 2026, 7:24 AM

Economic Calendar: U.S. Unemployment Claims in spotlight (12.03.2025)
11 March 2026, 12:33 PM

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after stable US CPI report 🇺🇸 📌
11 March 2026, 12:26 PM

Market Wrap: Market awaits Middle East resolution and US CPI🕞
11 March 2026, 6:38 AM

Economic calendar: US CPI inflation the key release 🔎
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits