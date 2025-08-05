Read more

BREAKING: Services ISM data from US below expectations; EURUSD gains

3:01 PM 5 August 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July:

  • ISM Services 50.1, Exp. 51.5
  • ISM Prices Paid 69.9, Exp. 66.5
  • ISM Employment 46.4, Last 47.2
  •  ISM New Orders 50.3, Last 51.3

The ISM data is mixed, as despite a decline in the headline ISM index, the price subindex rose higher than expected, putting the Fed on a more uncertain path ahead of any interest rate adjustments. This is why the pair's early gains were quickly halted.

 

Source: xStation

