BREAKING: Swedish Riksbank keeps rates unchanged

08:30 AM GMT, Sweden - Riksbank Interest Rate Decision
- actual 2,25%; forecast 2,25%; previous 2,25%;
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
Recent inflation suprirsed hasn't been followed by any interest rate surprise in Sweden. For a third consecutive month, Riksbank kept its key rate unchanged, underlining the doublesided risks regarding inflation. EURSEK ticked lower at the annoucement and is now coming back where it started the hour.
Source: xStation5