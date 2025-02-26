BREAKING: Trump delays tariffs on Canada and Mexico, new mentions regarding tariffs on Europe💡

According to Bloomberg information, tariffs on Canada and Mexico will take effect on April 2nd. Previously, the White House had signaled that the changes would occur in March. The delay in trade changes provides relief to the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar.
Furthermore, Donald Trump has announced that tariffs on the European automotive sector, among others, will amount to 25%.
Source: xStation