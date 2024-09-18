BREAKING: UK CPI in line with expectations; lower PPI. GBPUSD gains

UK CPI in August came in 2.2% YoY vs 2.2% exp. and 2.2% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.3% exp. and -0.2% previously)
UK Core CPI came in 3.6% YoY vs 3.6% exp. and 3.3% previously (0.4% MoM vs 0.1% previously)
UK PPI output prices came in lower than expected with 0.2% YoY vs 0.5% exp. and 0.8% previously (-0.3% MoM vs 0% exp. and 0% previously)
UK PPI input prices dropped -1.2% YoY vs -0.8% exp. and 0.4% previously (-0.5% MoM vs -0.3% exp. and -0.1% previously)
The lower than expected PPI data come one day ahead of the Bank of England meeting. Currently market is pricing 25% chance of rate cut and two cuts in this year. First meeting with implied softening of the monetary policy might come in November. This might partly explain strenght of British currency against US, where more than four cuts are expected by the market.