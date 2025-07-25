BREAKING: UK retail sales miss the mark 🇬🇧 📉

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for June:

Retail Sales: actual 0.9% MoM; forecast 1.2% MoM; previous -2.8% MoM;

Retail Sales: actual 1.7% YoY; forecast 1.8% YoY; previous -1.1% YoY;

Core Retail Sales: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 1.2% MoM; previous -2.9% MoM;

Core Retail Sales: actual 1.8% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous -1.2% YoY;

Automotive fuel sales (+2.8% MoM) contributed the most to the reading, with retailers citing good weather as a significant driver. The biggest drag, on the other hand, came from the broad "other non-food stores" category (-1.5% MoM).

British pound ticks down after the weaker-than-expected data, though a drop is more pronounced against the euro (EURGBP: +0,07%; in blue, inverted).

Source: xStation5