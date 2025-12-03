BREAKING: US industrial production within expectations! ↔️

15:15 - US Industrial production (September):
- MoM: 0,1% (Expected 0%, Previous -0,1%)
- Capacity Utilization: 75,9% (Expected 77,3%; Previous 75,8%)
Monthly production marginally improved from -0,1% to 0,1% growth dynamic, beating estimate of 0%.
Capacity utilization stayed roughly at the same level, which was a figure below the market's expectations.
