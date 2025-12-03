Read more
2:21 PM · 3 December 2025

BREAKING: US industrial production within expectations! ↔️

US30
Indices
-
-
US2000
Indices
-
-
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

15:15 - US Industrial production (September): 

  • MoM: 0,1% (Expected 0%, Previous -0,1%) 
  • Capacity Utilization: 75,9% (Expected 77,3%; Previous 75,8%) 

Monthly production marginally improved from -0,1% to 0,1% growth dynamic, beating estimate of 0%. 

Capacity utilization stayed roughly at the same level, which was a figure below the market's expectations. 

EURUSD (M1) 

 

Source: xStation5

 

5 December 2025, 10:05 AM

BREAKING: Euro-zone GDP slightly above expectations!📈 EURUSD remains stable
5 December 2025, 9:04 AM

Chart of the day: CHN.cash (05.12.2025)
5 December 2025, 7:01 AM

BREAKING: Germany industrial orders for October higher than expected; EURUSD gains 📌
5 December 2025, 6:50 AM

Economic calendar: delayed PCE report is today’s key release 🔎

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits