BREAKING: USDCHF ticks lower after SNB cuts interest rates by 25 bp📉

08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December:
- actual 1.00%; forecast 1.00%; previous 1.25%;
The decision of SNB is in line with the forecast, as the last inflation reading for Switzerland came in lower than expected and frank's trade weighted index has been seeing significant gains over the last month. USDCHF breaks out of its upward climb, experiencing a great deal of volatility after the decision hit the market. SNB has also lowered its entire inflation forecast for the folowing years, with swiss CPI expected to fall below 1% by Q12025.
Source: xStation5