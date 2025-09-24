Chart of the day: AUDJPY (24.09.2025)

AUDJPY rebounds bullishly by 0.7%, with yen giving up the most against the Australian dollar among all G10 currencies. Dynamic appreciation of AUDJPY has been motivated by trend-supporting data from both economies, particularly higher monthly inflation reading in Australia that caps expectations for further monetary easing in the country.

AUDUSD rebounds from the lower bound of the well pronounced increasing channel. Today’s gains erase the recent correction which pushed the pair off of its highest levels since the start of 2025. Source: xStation5

What is shaping AUDJPY today?