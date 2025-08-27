Consumer sentiments from Germany lower than expected📌 Swiss ZEW signals weakening

German GfK Consumer Sentiment Actual -23.6 (Forecast -21.5, Previous -21.5) - fears related to the weakening labour market dragged down the reading
- Swiss ZEW Expectations: -53.8 (Previous 2.4) - the weakest reading since November 2022 (and weaker even that in April 2025)
Euro Stoxx 50 Index rose 9% YTD and less than 1% in last 30 days. Today, futures EU50 lose almost -0.25%. Economic sentiments in Europe are far away from expansion. The EURCHF pair loses slightly, falling 0.07%.
Source: xStation5