Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: Mixed US macro readings still put pressure on Wall Street; Bitcoin loses 3%, NATGAS surges

7:55 PM 5 September 2024
  • Thursday's session on European stock markets saw declines in most indices. Weakness in the fashion and luxury goods sector took its toll on sentiment in France, where the CAC40 there was down more than 0.92% today; Hermes shares were down more than 7%. At the same time, Britain's FTSE100 lost 0.34% and Germany's DAX added 0.02%.
  • Eurozone retail sales came in -0.1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and -0.3% previously; sales rose 0.1% on a yearly basis, while market's expected 0.2%. German industrial orders in July rose 2.9% vs -1.7% exp. after 3.9% decline previously
  • German new orders for vehicle construction (aircraft, ships, trains, military vehicles) came in 86.5% higher MoM and contributed to the jump in industrial orders in July.
  • Wall Street is also dominated by bearish sentiments. The biggest losers at the moment are the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 indexes, which are losing nearly 0.75%. At the same time, the S&P500 is losing 0.43%. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, is doing much better, currently adding 0.1%. The declines in this market were triggered primarily by mixed readings of macro data from the US.
  • Shares of used-car reseller Copart and technology giant, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, are down 7% and 5% respectively after quarterly results that failed to satisfy Wall Street's expectations. Nvidia gains 0.3% while Tesla surges 4% on FSD, Tesla-bot and Robotaxi day scheduled at 10 October
  • Yields on 10-year bonds fell 2 basis points today to 3.74%, as pressure on the US dollar continues, with EURUSD trading up 0.17% to 1.11. In the broad FX market, the New Zealand dollar and the Japanese yen are the best performers. The Canadian dollar, however, is trading under downward pressure.
  • Macro data from the US today turned out to be well below forecasts, except the August ISM services reading, although even in its case the scale of the positive surprise was traceable
  • Challenger's report on Layoffs in the U.S. economy indicated the largest job cuts since Q1 2023, especially in the technology industry. The reading indicated 75.8k vs. 25.8k previously
  • Private employment change came in at 99k vs. 143.5k forecast, after 122k previously - well below expectations 
  • S&P ISM services data for August indicated 51.5, against 51.4 expectations, after 51.4 in July. The price sub-index rose to 57.6, although investors had expected a drop to 56 after 57 the previous month. 
  • Orders rose slightly, from 52.4 to 53, while employment fell to 50.2 versus 51.1 in the previous reading. The activity sub-index came in slightly weaker than forecast, but still well above the 50-point limit
  • Oil erased gains, initially supported by reports that OPEC+ postponed a 2-month production increase; it eventually fell after an API report showed higher-than-expected US gasoline inventories. OIL and WTI are trading flat.
  • NATGAS gains 6.2% after a lower-than-expected EIA report on the change in US inventories of the commodity.
  • Cryptocurrencies are trading another weak session; Bitcoin loses -3%, and investors continue to see net outflows from US ETFs, while demand for so-called altcoins remains low
  • US Treasury Secretary Yellen commented that '(...) The job market no longer looks like an inflation-pressure source (...) has become less tight but continues to create jobs. Every indication of consumer & investment spending is solid.'
Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
13:37

Lockheed Martin raises dividend by 4.8% 💵

Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) has decided to raise its dividend to $3.30. The company pays a dividend every quarter, which implies an annualized dividend of...

 13:31

BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected

US jobless claims came in 225k vs 221k exp. and 218k previously, revised to 219k Continued jobless claims came in 1.826M vs 1.83M exp. and 1.834M...

 13:28

OIL with muted reaction to Libya announcement of oil fields reopening

Oil prices dropped after Libya government reports, suggesting planned reopening of the biggest oil facility fields, since today. However, almost 1 hour...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator