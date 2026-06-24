Daily Summary- Wall Street Holds Firm While Commodities Plunge on Hawkish Fed

Oil Price Collapse & War Premium Erased: The price of WTI crude oil plummeted below the psychological $70 per barrel threshold, retracing all the way back to levels seen during the first trading session after the outbreak of the war in the Middle East. The United States indicated that no transit fees are being collected in the Strait of Hormuz, and a return to normalcy should be achieved within a few weeks once mine-clearing operations wrap up. Furthermore, the Secretary of Energy noted that the US can guarantee safe passage through the strait, even without an agreement with Iran.