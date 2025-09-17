Economic calendar: all eyes on Fed (17.09.2025)

Today’s economic calendar looks packed, but for most of the market there is really only one event – the Fed interest rate decision.

Markets have been largely pricing in a 25 bps cut for weeks, so the focus today will be on Jerome Powell’s press conference, which will shape investors’ expectations for further U.S. monetary easing. Interestingly, an unexpected 50 bps cut could paradoxically sound hawkish, especially if Powell’s language suggested a single “precautionary” adjustment to navigate a difficult balance or risks.

The Fed will not be the only central banking highlight. The Bank of Canada also announces its rate decision today, facing currently moderate inflation and an unusually weak labor market. Muted volatility in the forex and equity markets could also be stirred by today’s Eurozone inflation release and U.S. housing data. On the commodities side, the EIA report will likely make waves.

Today’s Economic Calendar: