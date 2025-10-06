Economic calendar: central bankers’ speeches and eurozone retail sales 📄

- Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. There are no major data releases expected that could significantly impact global markets.
Among the noteworthy events are eurozone retail sales figures and speeches by central bankers, including Lane, De Guindos, ECB President Lagarde, and BOE Governor Bailey.
Detailed calendar for the day:
08:15 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for September:
- S&P Global Construction PMI: forecast 46.1; previous 45.5;
06:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
06:30 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
