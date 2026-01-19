Read more
7:55 AM · 19 January 2026

Economic calendar: Davos and quarterly earnings on Wall Street 🔎

This week, the annual World Economic Forum meeting begins in Davos, bringing together around 3,000 participants, including billionaires with combined wealth exceeding USD 500 billion, as well as business leaders, bankers, and politicians.

Later in the week, we will also learn the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision.

Detailed calendar for this week (UTC+1h):

Monday, 19 January

  • all day - bank holiday in the USA
  • all day - start of the Davos Forum
  • 03:00 - GDP, retail sales and manufacturing in China 
  • 11:00 - HICP inflation in the Eurozone 
  • 14:30 - CPI inflation in Canada

Tuesday, 20 January

  • 02:00 - Interest rate decision in China
  • 08:00 - PPI inflation in Germany
  • 08:00 - UK labour market data
  • 08:30 - PPI inflation in Switzerland
  • after the session - Netflix results

Wednesday, 21 December

  • all day - Trump's speech in Davos
  • 08:00 - CPI and PPI inflation in the United Kingdom
  • 08:30 - Speech by Lagarde from the ECB
  • 17:45 - Speech by Lagarde from the ECB
  • 22:40 - API data on US oil inventories (weekly)

Thursday, 22 January

  • all day - bank holiday in China
  • 01:30 - Australian labour market data
  • 10:00 - Norgesbank decision
  • 10:00 - labour market and industry data in Poland
  • 1:30 p.m. - EBC Minutes
  • 14:30 - US GDP data/claims
  • 16:30 - EIA data on US gas reserves
  • 18:00 - DoE data on crude oil stocks in the US
  • after the session - Intel results

Friday, 23 January

  • 00:30 - CPI inflation in Japan
  • 02:00 - BoJ decision
  • 10:00 - Eurozone PMI data for services and industry for January
  • 11:00 - Speech by Lagarde from the ECB
  • 15:45 - US PMI data for services and industry for January
  • 16:00 - UoM data for January

This week will also bring earnings releases from so-called “old economy” companies, alongside reports from technology firms. The following companies will present their quarterly results:

