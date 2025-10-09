Economic calendar: ECB minutes, Fed's Powell speech and US wholesale sales in focus

- Soft macro calendar scheduled today
- EBC minutes, Powell's speech and US wholesale data in focus
- PepsiCo will report earnings before the opening bell on Wall Street
- Soft macro calendar scheduled today
- EBC minutes, Powell's speech and US wholesale data in focus
- PepsiCo will report earnings before the opening bell on Wall Street
The U.S. dollar is edging slightly higher today, while sentiment on Wall Street appears somewhat weaker. Yesterday’s FOMC minutes reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates, while also pointing to stronger GDP growth forecasts and persistent risks of inflation returning. In addition to macroeconomic data, investors will also watch PepsiCo’s (PEP.US) earnings release later today.
Economic Calendar
11:30 AM GMT – Eurozone: ECB Meeting Minutes
2 PM GMT – U.S.: Wholesale Sales — Expected: 0.5% | Previous: 1.4%
2 PM GMT – U.S.: Wholesale Inventories — Expected: -0.2% | Previous: -0.2%
2:30 PM GMT – U.S.: Natural Gas Storage Change — Expected: 78 bcf | Previous: 53 bcf
Central Bank Speakers
8:30 AM GMT BoE: Catherine Mann
10:30 AM GMT, ECB: François Villeroy de Galhau
12:30 PM GMT Fed: Jerome Powell
12:35 PM GMT Fed: Michelle Bowman
5 PM GMT – Fed: Neel Kashkari
5 PM GMT – Fed: Michael Barr
BREAKING: Preliminary UoM data in line with expectations 📌
BREAKING: USDCAD slips following Canadian employment data 📌
Italian industrial production much weaker than expected 📉
Economic calendar: US consumers data from University of Michigan report in focus