Economic calendar: ECB minutes, Fed's Powell speech and US wholesale sales in focus

The U.S. dollar is edging slightly higher today, while sentiment on Wall Street appears somewhat weaker. Yesterday’s FOMC minutes reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates, while also pointing to stronger GDP growth forecasts and persistent risks of inflation returning. In addition to macroeconomic data, investors will also watch PepsiCo’s (PEP.US) earnings release later today.

Economic Calendar

11:30 AM GMT – Eurozone: ECB Meeting Minutes

2 PM GMT – U.S.: Wholesale Sales — Expected: 0.5% | Previous: 1.4%

2 PM GMT – U.S.: Wholesale Inventories — Expected: -0.2% | Previous: -0.2%

2:30 PM GMT – U.S.: Natural Gas Storage Change — Expected: 78 bcf | Previous: 53 bcf

Central Bank Speakers

8:30 AM GMT BoE: Catherine Mann

10:30 AM GMT, ECB: François Villeroy de Galhau

12:30 PM GMT Fed: Jerome Powell

12:35 PM GMT Fed: Michelle Bowman

5 PM GMT – Fed: Neel Kashkari

5 PM GMT – Fed: Michael Barr