8:45 AM · 9 October 2025

Economic calendar: ECB minutes, Fed's Powell speech and US wholesale sales in focus

Key takeaways
  • Soft macro calendar scheduled today
  • EBC minutes, Powell's speech and US wholesale data in focus
  • PepsiCo will report earnings before the opening bell on Wall Street

The U.S. dollar is edging slightly higher today, while sentiment on Wall Street appears somewhat weaker. Yesterday’s FOMC minutes reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates, while also pointing to stronger GDP growth forecasts and persistent risks of inflation returning. In addition to macroeconomic data, investors will also watch PepsiCo’s (PEP.US) earnings release later today.

Economic Calendar

11:30 AM GMT – Eurozone: ECB Meeting Minutes
2 PM GMT – U.S.: Wholesale Sales — Expected: 0.5% | Previous: 1.4%
2 PM GMT – U.S.: Wholesale Inventories — Expected: -0.2% | Previous: -0.2%
2:30 PM GMT – U.S.: Natural Gas Storage Change — Expected: 78 bcf | Previous: 53 bcf

Central Bank Speakers

8:30 AM GMT BoE: Catherine Mann
10:30 AM GMT, ECB: François Villeroy de Galhau
12:30 PM GMT Fed: Jerome Powell
12:35 PM GMT Fed: Michelle Bowman
5 PM GMT – Fed: Neel Kashkari
5 PM GMT – Fed: Michael Barr

