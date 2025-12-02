Economic calendar: Eurozone CPI flash data reading in focus

Today’s macro calendar is very light. In the United States, there are virtually no significant macroeconomic releases scheduled, meaning the market’s attention will focus almost entirely on the preliminary November CPI figures from the Eurozone. The market does not expect any meaningful change in the inflation dynamics. Earlier data from the UK showed a stronger-than-expected increase in house prices both m/m and y/y.

Macro Calendar

10 AM GMT – Eurozone, Flash CPI: Expected 2.1% y/y vs. 2.1% previously (Core CPI exp. 2.4% YoY vs. 2.4% previously)

Unemployment rate: 6.3% exp. vs. 6.3% previously

11 AM GMT – Italy, PPI inflation: 1.1% y/y previously (0.2% m/m previously)

Central bankers’ speeches: