Economic calendar: Eurozone flash November CPI in the market spotlight

- Mixed sentiment on stock markets, with a slight edge of green in Asia and the US; Europe, however, loses slightly
- No significant data from the US after yesterday's Thanksgiving holiday
- Preliminary CPI data from the eurozone; Canada's GDP in focus for investors
The mood on European stock exchanges is mixed today, although US index contracts are making slight gains Attention is drawn to the currency market, where a massive strengthening supported by additional dollar weakness is recorded by the Japanese yen, and the USDJPY pair fell below 150. Data from France today pointed to lower-than-expected inflation and an unexpected 0.4% drop in consumer spending in October. Today, we do not expect higher volatility in global markets. Around 1:30 PM GMT we can expect more volatility on the Canadian dollar pairs.
Macro calendar
10 AM GMT Eurozone CPI inflation (preliminary for November): expected 2.3% vs. 2% previously
Core CPI expected 2.8% y/y vs. 2.7% previously
10 AM GMT CPI inflation from Italy, expected 1.4% vs 0.9% previously (-0.1% m/m vs 0% previously)
1:30 PM GMT Canada GDP, expected y/y 1.1% vs 2% previous (0.3% m/m vs 0% previously)
Central bankers' speeches
- 10:30 AM GMT - BoE financial stability report
- 11:30 AM GMT ECB de Guindos
- 13:30 PM GMT ECB Nagel