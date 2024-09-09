Economic calendar: Eurozone Sentix and US Wholesale data take center stage

Today's session will be influenced by Chinese inflation data and US consumer credit figures, with the Chinese Producer Price Index showing a larger-than-expected decline of 1.8% year-over-year in August. European and US futures are indicating a mixed opening, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid ongoing economic uncertainties. Investors will be closely watching the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index and US Wholesale Inventories data for further insights into economic conditions. Additionally, market participants will be attentive to ECB member McCaul's speech and Oracle Corp.'s financial report after the market close, which could provide further direction for market movements.
Detailed macro calendar (BST):
09:30 am - Eurozone, Sentix Investor Confidence Index for September. Previous: -12.2.
15:00 pm - US, Wholesale Inventories MoM Rev. for July. Forecast: 0.3%. Previous: 0.3%. 15:00 pm - US, Wholesale Sales MoM for July. Forecast: -. Previous: -0.6%.
16:30 pm - US, 6-Month Bill High Yield. Previous: 4.645%. 16:30 pm - US, 6-Month Bill Bid-to-Cover. Previous: 3.080. 16:30 pm - US, 3-Month Bill High Yield. Previous: 4.870%. 16:30 pm - US, 3-Month Bill Bid-to-Cover. Previous: 2.620.
20:00 pm - US, Consumer Credit for July. Forecast: 12B. Previous: 8.93B.
Central bankers' speeches
- ECB McCaul - 5 PM BST
Important financial reports:
- Oracle Corp. (after the bell)
Other important events:
- Apple Event - 6 PM BST (historically small impact on the price)