Economic Calendar: FOMC Decides on Interest Rates

Today's trading session will be largely dominated by the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, which is undoubtedly the most important event of the day. In Europe, investors will closely monitor inflation data from Norway and the Czech Republic, as well as industrial production figures from Sweden, Slovakia, and Italy, which can provide insights into the state of the economy at the end of the year. In the afternoon, key attention will be on speeches by ECB President Christine Lagarde and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, as their comments may shed light on the direction of monetary policy in 2026.

The highlight of the day remains the FOMC meeting on interest rates and the publication of macroeconomic projections. While the market expects rates to remain in the 3.50–3.75 percent range, investors will focus on the tone of the statement and any guidance from Jerome Powell during the evening press conference. Additionally, the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision will add another focal point to the North American session, potentially increasing volatility in financial markets.

China

02:30 – CPI (y/y) – November: actual 0.7% (forecast 0.7%, previous 0.2%)

02:30 – PPI (y/y) – November: actual -2.2% (forecast -2.2%, previous -2.1%)

Norway

08:00 – CPI (y/y) – November: actual 3% (forecast 3%, previous 3.1%)

08:00 – Core CPI (y/y) – November: actual 3% (forecast 3%, previous 3.4%)

Sweden

08:00 – Industrial Production s.a. (y/y) – October: actual 5.9% (previous 14.6%)

Turkey

08:00 – Industrial Production (y/y) – October: actual 2.2% (previous 2.9%)

Romania

08:00 – Foreign Trade Balance (EUR) – October: actual -3 bn (previous -2.48 bn)

Czech Republic

09:00 – CPI financial (m/m) – November: previous 0.5%, forecast -0.3%

09:00 – CPI financial (y/y) – November: previous 2.5%, forecast 2.1%

Slovakia

09:00 – Industrial Production (y/y) – October: previous 0.7%, forecast -2%

Italy

10:00 – Industrial Production (m/m) – October: previous 2.8%, forecast -0.4%

United Kingdom

11:45 – Public speech by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey

Eurozone

11:55 – Public speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde

United States

13:00 – Mortgage Applications – week: previous -1.4%

14:30 – Employment Cost Index (q/q) – Q3: forecast 0.9%, previous 0.9%

Canada

15:45 – BoC Interest Rate Decision – December: forecast 2.25%, previous 2.25%

16:30 – Bank of Canada Press Conference – December

United States