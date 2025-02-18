Economic calendar: German ZEW, Canadian CPI and US NY Fed Manufacturing in market spotlight

European stock market sentiments lags vs Asian and US futures

US dollar slightly gains; USDCAD in focus ahead of Canadian CPI data

Investors expect better economy sentiments inside German ZEW report and stronger NY Fed

Market sentiment is mostly optimistic today, though Asian index futures show significantly stronger momentum, while Europe is giving back some of yesterday’s gains. Ahead of the Wall Street open, US500 and US100 futures are rising, while the dollar is up 0.2% and EUR/USD is slightly lower. U.S. Treasury yields for both 10-year and 2-year bonds are increasing by nearly 2 basis points, reaching 4.51% and 4.27%, respectively.

Inflation data from France exceeded forecasts, rising 0.2% month-over-month versus a -0.1% projection and 1.7% year-over-year against expectations of 1.4%. Meanwhile, Sweden’s CPI rose slightly less than expected at 0.9% year-over-year versus a 1.0% forecast. GBP/USD is gaining after stronger-than-expected UK labor market data, which showed a lower-than-expected unemployment rate and higher employment change. In the FX market, attention will be on the Canadian dollar, which could see increased volatility following this afternoon’s Canadian CPI release, with markets expecting a slight uptick.

Economic Calendar

10 AM GMT– Germany, ZEW Sentiment Index: Expected 20 vs. 10.8 previous

Current Conditions Assessment: -89.4 vs. -90.4 previous

1:30 PM GMT – Canada, CPI Inflation: Expected 1.9% y/y vs. 1.8% previous (0.1% m/m vs. -0.4% m/m previous)

1:30 PM GMT – U.S., NY Fed Manufacturing Index: Expected -2 vs. -12.6 previous

3 PM GMT – U.S., NAHB Housing Market Index: Expected 46 vs. 47 previous

9:30 PM GMT – U.S., API Crude Oil Inventory Change

Central Bank Speeches

9 AM GMT – ECB Holzmann

2 PM GMT – ECB Cipollone

3:20 PM GMT – Fed Daly