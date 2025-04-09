Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: increased US tariff rates come into effect 🔔

7:32 AM 9 April 2025

The economic calendar doesn’t contain many interesting entries today, except FOMC minutes from the last meeting. However, investors won’t be able to complain about a lack of excitement, as the escalation of the trade war is gaining momentum very quickly.

Officially, the increased tariff rates imposed on 57 countries come into effect as of today. Additionally, the extra tariffs announced yesterday, with a total cumulative rate of 104% on imports from China, also take effect today. China has not yet issued an official statement. However, it is possible that we will hear the first comments later today.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Detailed calendar of the day:

10:25 AM GMT, Germany - German Buba Balz Speaks

03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data:

  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast 2.200M; previous 6.165M;
  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous 0.264M;
  • Gasoline Inventories: previous -1.551M;

07:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Meeting Minutes

 

 
Share:
Back

Market News

10.04.2025
14:01

Prada acquires Versace for $1.375 billion; Capri Holdings shares gain 5.3%💡

Shares of Capri Holdings (CPRI.US) are up nearly 5.5% pre-market open after Prada agreed to acquire Versace for $1.375 billion, the company’s enterprise...

 13:51

CME Group and CBOE Global Markets shares in the spotlight of Morgan Stanley and BofA 🔔

CME Group (CME.US) and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE.US) are among the leading providers of financial instruments, primarily for institutional investors in...

 13:31

BREAKING: March US CPI reading lower than expected📌Mixed reaction on US100

US March CPI report: 2.4% YoY vs 2.5% exp. and 2.8% previously US CPI MoM: -0.1% vs 0.1% exp. and 0.2% previously Core CPI YoY: 2.8% vs 3% exp....
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits