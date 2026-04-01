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6:50 AM · 1 April 2026

Economic calendar: ISM and ADP data ahead 🔎

In today’s calendar, it is worth paying attention to the release of final PMI data for March. In the first part of the day, we will receive a series of reports from European economies. Later, attention will shift to the US, where PMI and ISM data will be published.

Based on the PMI reports already released, the impact of the war in the Middle East is becoming increasingly visible. Companies are reporting supply chain disruptions, as well as rising fuel and related product prices. As a result, today’s ISM data could be particularly important.

Before the US PMI and ISM releases, we will also receive the ADP employment report, which will be an important release ahead of Friday’s official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.

Wednesday, April 1

  • All day — Manufacturing PMI data from major global economies
  • 12:50 AM GMT — Japan Q1 Tankan index
  • 01:15 PM GMT — US ADP employment data (March)
  • 01:30 PM GMT — US retail sales (February)
  • 03:00 PM GMT — US ISM manufacturing PMI (March)
  • 03:30 PM GMT — US DoE crude oil inventories
8 April 2026, 7:32 AM

Economic calendar: macro data in the shadow of TACO 🔎
8 April 2026, 6:34 AM

Morning wrap (08.04.2026)
7 April 2026, 4:35 PM

NY Fed survey signals inflation spike in the US🗽EURUSD at 1.157
7 April 2026, 9:05 AM

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks up after Eurozone Services PMI data 💡
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