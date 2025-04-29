Read more
Economic calendar: JOLTs report and company earnings in the market spotlight 🔎🔔

7:47 AM 29 April 2025

Today’s macroeconomic calendar features a bit more scheduled publications. We will learn several reports from the eurozone, such as GDP from Spain, the consumer sentiment index and M3 money supply from the eurozone, as well as the interest rate decision from Hungary.

Next, investors’ attention will shift across the ocean, as PayPal and Abbvie will publish their quarterly earnings before the market opens. After that, we will get the JOLTs report from the U.S. labor market and the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.

After the session closes, we will learn the quarterly earnings of Visa and Starbucks.

Detailed daily calendar:

07:00 AM GMT, Spain - Inflation Data for April:

  • Core CPI: previous 2.0% YoY;
  • Spanish CPI: previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Spanish CPI: forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
  • Spanish HICP: previous 2.2% YoY;
  • Spanish HICP: previous 0.7% MoM;

07:00 AM GMT, Spain - GDP data:

  • Spanish GDP (Q1): previous 3.4% YoY;
  • Spanish GDP (Q1): forecast 0.7% QoQ; previous 0.8% QoQ;

09:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE Deputy Governor Woods Speaks

09:40 AM GMT, United Kingdom - MPC Member Ramsden Speaks

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Balance of Tade Data for March:

  • Goods Trade Balance: forecast -142.80B; previous -147.85B;

01:00 PM GMT, United States - House Price Index for February:

  • previous 436.5;
  • previous 4.8% YoY;
  • forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

02:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for March:

  • forecast 7.490M; previous 7.568M;

02:00 PM GMT, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for April:

  • forecast 87.7; previous 92.9;
