Economic calendar: JOLTS report in the spotlight 🔎

7:18 AM 4 September 2024

The JOLTS report will be released today, the first of several important labor market reports this week. In addition, investors will also learn about PMI reports from Europe, the durable goods orders report and the US trade balance for July. In addition, the Central Bank of Canada will make a decision on interest rates.

Although the JOLTS data on job openings will cover July, it may still provide some interesting insights into the state of the U.S. economy. Analysts' expectations suggest a continuation of the downward trend, with a reading of around 8.1 million job openings, compared to 8.18 million in the previous period.

Detailed schedule for the day:

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for August:

  • HCOB Spain Services PMI: forecast 54.8; previous 53.9;

08:30 AM BST, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks

08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for August:

  • HCOB Italy Composite PMI: previous 50.3;
  • HCOB Italy Services PMI: forecast 52.5; previous 51.7;

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for August:

  • HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 52.7; previous 49.1;
  • HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 55.0; previous 50.1;

08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for August:

  • HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 48.5; previous 49.1;
  • HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 51.4; previous 52.5;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for August:

  • HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 50.2;
  • HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 53.3; previous 51.9;

09:15 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Elderson Speaks

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for August:

  • S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI: forecast 53.4; previous 52.8;
  • S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI: forecast 53.3; previous 52.5;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Balance of Tade Data for July:

  • Trade Balance: forecast 0.70B; previous 0.64B;
  • Imports: previous 66.01B;
  • Exports: previous 66.65B;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for July:

  • Imports: previous 339.00B;
  • Trade Balance: forecast -78.80B; previous -73.10B;
  • Exports: previous 265.90B;

02:45 PM BST, Canada - BoC Interest Rate Decision for Septembet:

  • forecast 4.25%; previous 4.50%;

02:45 PM BST, Canada - BoC Rate Statement

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTs Job Openings for July:

  • forecast 8.090M; previous 8.184M;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for July:

  • Durables Excluding Defense: previous 10.4% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Transport: previous -0.2% MoM;
  • Factory Orders: forecast 4.7% MoM; previous -3.3% MoM;
  • Factory orders ex transportation: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
03.10.2024
18:52

Daily Summary: Markets continue their sell-off as risk factors intensify.

Switzerland's consumer inflation reading for September came in lower than expected. Moreover,  in m/m terms, there is a deflation. The index...

 16:13

Bitcoin drops below $60k pressured by strengthening US dollar 📉

Bitcoin is today trading below the important psychological barrier of $60,000 and also the 200-session exponential average. The decline appears to be triggered...

 16:02

CME Group shares near 52-week highs driven by Citi recommendation 📈

Shares of Chicago-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME.US), which runs futures exchanges such as the CME, CBOT, and NYMEX, have been on a strong...
Changing the language affects the change of regulator