Economic calendar: JOLTS report in the spotlight 🔎

The JOLTS report will be released today, the first of several important labor market reports this week. In addition, investors will also learn about PMI reports from Europe, the durable goods orders report and the US trade balance for July. In addition, the Central Bank of Canada will make a decision on interest rates.

Although the JOLTS data on job openings will cover July, it may still provide some interesting insights into the state of the U.S. economy. Analysts' expectations suggest a continuation of the downward trend, with a reading of around 8.1 million job openings, compared to 8.18 million in the previous period.

Detailed schedule for the day:

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for August:

HCOB Spain Services PMI: forecast 54.8; previous 53.9;

08:30 AM BST, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks

08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for August:

HCOB Italy Composite PMI: previous 50.3;

HCOB Italy Services PMI: forecast 52.5; previous 51.7;

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for August:

HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 52.7; previous 49.1;

HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 55.0; previous 50.1;

08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for August:

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 48.5; previous 49.1;

HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 51.4; previous 52.5;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for August:

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 50.2;

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 53.3; previous 51.9;

09:15 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Elderson Speaks

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for August:

S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI: forecast 53.4; previous 52.8;

S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI: forecast 53.3; previous 52.5;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Balance of Tade Data for July:

Trade Balance: forecast 0.70B; previous 0.64B;

Imports: previous 66.01B;

Exports: previous 66.65B;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for July:

Imports: previous 339.00B;

Trade Balance: forecast -78.80B; previous -73.10B;

Exports: previous 265.90B;

02:45 PM BST, Canada - BoC Interest Rate Decision for Septembet:

forecast 4.25%; previous 4.50%;

02:45 PM BST, Canada - BoC Rate Statement

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTs Job Openings for July:

forecast 8.090M; previous 8.184M;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for July: