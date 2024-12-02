Economic calendar: labor market data from the US as key economic reports this week📄

This week, the most important macroeconomic reports attracting market attention will be US labor market reports. On Wednesday, the ADP report will be released, and on Friday, the NFP (Non-Farm Payrolls). Additionally, today will see the publication of PMI manufacturing reports from the US, Eurozone countries, and Canada.

Analyst expectations for PMI reports suggest lower readings in Eurozone countries, with reports expected to remain well below the 50-point threshold. Conversely, PMI and ISM readings from the US are expected to show improvement compared to the previous month (October).

Labor market publications on Wednesday and Friday will be closely monitored by the market as these will be the last reports before the next FOMC decision in mid-December. Expectations point to an improvement in employment compared to October's readings, particularly in the case of the NFP. Employment change is expected to rise to 195k, a significant improvement from the previous month's 12k. However, the low figure in the previous month was reportedly influenced by one-time factors, such as hurricanes.

Detailed weekly calendar:

02 December, Monday:

All day - PMI data for industry (major world economies)

00:30 AM GMT - Australia, retail sales for November

01:45 AM GMT - China, Caixin PMI data for industry for November

03:00 PM GMT - USA, ISM PMI data for industry for November

03 December, Tuesday:

07:30 AM GMT - Switzerland, CPI data for November

03:00 PM GMT - USA, JOLTS data for October

09:40 PM GMT - USA, API crude oil inventory survey data

04 December, Wednesday:

All day - PMI data for services (major world economies)

00:30 AM GMT - Australia, Q3 GDP data

10:00 AM GMT - Eurozone, PPI data for November

01:00 PM GMT - Eurozone, Lagarde speech

01:15 PM GMT - USA, ADP data for November

03:00 PM GMT - USA, ISM data for services for November

03:00 PM GMT - USA, durable goods orders for October

03:30 PM GMT - DOE oil inventories report

06:45 PM GMT - USA, Powell speech

05 December, Thursday:

07:00 AM GMT - Germany, factory orders for October

10:00 AM GMT - Eurozone, retail sales for October

00:30 PM GMT - USA, Challenger report for November

01:30 PM GMT - USA, jobless claims

03:30 PM GMT - USA, change in natural gas inventories

06 December, Friday: