Economic calendar: Light macro calendar🗽Wall Street attention shifts to DeepSeek AI impact on markets

- US Index Futures Decline and European Markets Open Lower
- Investors Assess the Impact of Chinese AI Model DeepSeek V3 on the Market
- German Ifo Sentiment, US New Home Sales, and Regional Chicago and Dallas Indices in Focus
Today's session is expected to be mild in terms of macroeconomic data, with markets focusing on the U.S. tech sector, which is facing a sell-off due to the success of the Chinese AI model DeepSeek V3. The model was trained at a fraction of the cost compared to its "Western" competitors and delivers results comparable to OpenAI's latest GPT 0-1 model. As a result, investors fear that companies' spending on AI infrastructure could significantly slow down; Nvidia shares are down over 7%. Meanwhile, Chinese indices are gaining; CHN.cash is up nearly 0.7%, compared to a 2.5% drop in the US100.
Economic Calendar (UK Time)
-
9 AM GMT – Germany, Ifo Index (January):
- Expectations: Forecast 85, Previous 84.4
- Current Conditions: Forecast 85.4, Previous 85.1
- Business Climate: Forecast 84.8, Previous 84.7
-
1:30 PM GMT – US, Chicago Fed Index:
- Forecast: -0.06, Previous: -0.12
-
3 PM GMT – US, New Home Sales:
- Forecast: 672k, Previous: 664k
-
3:30 PM GMT – US, Dallas Fed Index:
- Previous: 3.4
Earnings Report
- A&T (ATT.US) – Before the U.S. session