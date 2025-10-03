Economic calendar: NFP release in question 🔎

Under normal circumstances, today’s key report would be the release of U.S. labor market data — NFP. However, due to the government shutdown that began earlier this week, the release is now uncertain. September NFP data will likely be delayed, although yesterday the BLS announced that it had collected all the necessary data, meaning the publication could still take place.

If NFP is postponed, markets will pay closer attention today to speeches from Fed officials including Williams, Goolsbee, Miran, Logan, and Jefferson. We will also receive data from private statistical firms, namely the September ISM and PMI reports.

Detailed calendar for the day:

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for September:

HCOB Spain Services PMI: forecast 53.3; previous 53.2;

08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for September:

HCOB Italy Composite PMI: previous 51.7;

HCOB Italy Services PMI: forecast 51.5; previous 51.5;

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for September:

HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 48.9; previous 49.8;

HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 48.4; previous 49.8;

08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for September:

HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 52.5; previous 49.3;

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 52.4; previous 50.5;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for September:

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 51.0;

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 51.4; previous 50.5;

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for September:

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.9; previous 54.2;

S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 51.0; previous 53.5;

10:40 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

11:05 AM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

02:20 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for September:

S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 53.6; previous 54.6;

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 53.9; previous 54.5;

02:50 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for September: