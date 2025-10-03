Economic calendar: NFP release in question 🔎

Under normal circumstances, today’s key report would be the release of U.S. labor market data — NFP. However, due to the government shutdown that began earlier this week, the release is now uncertain. September NFP data will likely be delayed, although yesterday the BLS announced that it had collected all the necessary data, meaning the publication could still take place.
If NFP is postponed, markets will pay closer attention today to speeches from Fed officials including Williams, Goolsbee, Miran, Logan, and Jefferson. We will also receive data from private statistical firms, namely the September ISM and PMI reports.
Detailed calendar for the day:
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for September:
- HCOB Spain Services PMI: forecast 53.3; previous 53.2;
08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for September:
- HCOB Italy Composite PMI: previous 51.7;
- HCOB Italy Services PMI: forecast 51.5; previous 51.5;
08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for September:
- HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 48.9; previous 49.8;
- HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 48.4; previous 49.8;
08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for September:
- HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 52.5; previous 49.3;
- HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 52.4; previous 50.5;
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for September:
- HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 51.0;
- HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 51.4; previous 50.5;
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for September:
- S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.9; previous 54.2;
- S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 51.0; previous 53.5;
10:40 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
11:05 AM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
02:20 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for September:
- S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 53.6; previous 54.6;
- S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 53.9; previous 54.5;
02:50 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for September:
- ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: forecast 51.8; previous 52.0;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders: previous 56.0;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment: previous 46.5;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity: forecast 51.8; previous 55.0;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices: previous 69.2;
Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
BREAKING: China signals readiness for record investments in the US 🗽
BREAKING: US ISM Services PMI weaker than expected 📉
DE40: Europe looking for direction amid mixed PMI reports