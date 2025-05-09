Economic calendar: numerous FOMC member speeches scheduled for today 🎙️

Investor attention today will be primarily focused on speeches by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve (FOMC). Apart from the speeches, no major macroeconomic data is scheduled to be released from the U.S. However, we will learn Canadian labor market data for April.

Following the Fed’s decision on Wednesday, this will be the first series of such extensive interviews from FOMC members. As many as 9 central bankers are scheduled to speak. Particularly interesting may be comments on U.S. trade policy and its impact on Fed decisions, as well as the recent trade agreement with the UK.

Detailed daily calendar:

10:55 AM BST, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks

11:15 AM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

11:45 AM BST, United States - FOMC Member Kugler Speaks

12:15 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Barkin Speaks

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for April:

Full Employment Change: previous -62.0K;

Employment Change: forecast 4.1K; previous -32.6K;

Part Time Employment Change: previous 29.5K;

Avg hourly wages Permanent employee: previous 3.5%;

Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.8%; previous 6.7%;

Participation Rate: previous 65.2%;

01:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

03:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Goolsbee Speaks

04:30 PM BST, United States - Fed Waller Speaks

04:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

12:45 AM BST, United States - Fed Governor Cook Speaks

12:45 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks