Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: numerous FOMC member speeches scheduled for today 🎙️

7:00 AM 9 May 2025

Investor attention today will be primarily focused on speeches by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve (FOMC). Apart from the speeches, no major macroeconomic data is scheduled to be released from the U.S. However, we will learn Canadian labor market data for April.

Following the Fed’s decision on Wednesday, this will be the first series of such extensive interviews from FOMC members. As many as 9 central bankers are scheduled to speak. Particularly interesting may be comments on U.S. trade policy and its impact on Fed decisions, as well as the recent trade agreement with the UK.

Detailed daily calendar:

 

10:55 AM BST, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks

11:15 AM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

11:45 AM BST, United States - FOMC Member Kugler Speaks

12:15 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Barkin Speaks

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for April:

  • Full Employment Change: previous -62.0K;
  • Employment Change: forecast 4.1K; previous -32.6K;
  • Part Time Employment Change: previous 29.5K;
  • Avg hourly wages Permanent employee: previous 3.5%;
  • Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.8%; previous 6.7%;
  • Participation Rate: previous 65.2%;

01:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

03:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Goolsbee Speaks

04:30 PM BST, United States - Fed Waller Speaks

04:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

12:45 AM BST, United States - Fed Governor Cook Speaks

12:45 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

 

Share:
Back

Market News

09.05.2025
18:54

Daily summary: Rebound on Wall Street stalls at the end of the week. Gold gains 1% on weaker US dollar

Wall Street indices retreat ahead of the official start of trade negotiations between China and the U.S. (S&P 500: -0.25%, DJIA: -0.4%, Nasdaq:...

 18:37

NATGAS surges 4.5% to 1-month high on lower output and solid demand 📈

Futures on US natural gas Henry Hub (NATGAS) surges today almost 5% to $3.80 per million btu, the highest since April 9. Traders appear increasingly...

 16:31

Mixed sentiments on Wall Street 🗽Tesla gains 6% despite weak sales data

Wall Street slips slightly during Friday’s session; the US30 pulls back by 0.3% Tesla shares rise over 6% on hopes for positive signals from...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits