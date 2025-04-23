Read more
Economic calendar: PMI data will be the most important reports today 🔎

7:13 AM 23 April 2025

Today, the most important reports scheduled in the calendar will be the preliminary PMI reports for April. However, it's also worth monitoring the latest White House comments regarding potential trade negotiations.

Recently, macroeconomic data has taken a backseat to significant turmoil in US trade policy. Today, similarly, the driver of growth is Donald Trump’s softer comments regarding negotiations with China and the independence of the Fed. Nevertheless, in the background of these events, we will also get preliminary PMI reports today from, among others, the European Union, the USA, Germany, and the United Kingdom. During the releases, it is worth paying attention to business sentiment amid such volatile US trade policy and other significant economic changes.

Detailed daily calendar:

07:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 47.7; previous 47.9;
  • HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 47.8; previous 48.0;
  • HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.9; previous 48.5;

07:30 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 50.3; previous 50.9;
  • HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.5; previous 48.3;
  • HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 50.4; previous 51.3;

08:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.4; previous 48.6;
  • HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 50.3; previous 50.9;
  • HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 50.4; previous 51.0;

08:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for April:

  • S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 50.4; previous 51.5;
  • S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 44.0; previous 44.9;
  • S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.5; previous 52.5;

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Building Permits for March:

  • forecast 1.6% MoM; previous -1.0% MoM;
  • forecast 1.482M; previous 1.459M;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Fed Waller Speaks

01:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for April:

  • S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 52.8; previous 54.4;
  • S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 49.0; previous 50.2;
  • S&P Global Composite PMI: previous 53.5;

02:00 PM GMT, United States - New Home Sales for March:

  • forecast 684K; previous 676K;
  • previous 1.8% MoM;

02:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data:

  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast 1.600M; previous 0.515M;
  • Gasoline Inventories: previous -1.958M;
  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous -1.851M;

 

