Read more
7:00 AM · 21 January 2026

Economic calendar: Trump’s speech in Davos and Wall Street earnings 🔎

On Wednesday, January 21, around 1:30 PM GMT, during the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a special speech. The address will be aimed at global political and business elites and will focus on the achievements and vision of his administration.

Trump is expected to place particular emphasis on US domestic policy as well as controversies in foreign policy. Key themes are likely to include his push to acquire Greenland, the resulting tensions with European allies, threats of new tariffs, and a broader discussion of US strategic interests and global security.

In addition, markets will closely watch quarterly earnings reports from US companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Charles Schwab, due before the US cash session opens.

Detailed calendar for the day:

  • 08:00 – CPI and PPI inflation in the United Kingdom
  • 08:30 – Speech by ECB President Lagarde
  • 14:30 – Trump’s speech in Davos
  • 17:45 – Speech by ECB President Lagarde
  • 22:40 – API data on US crude oil inventories (weekly)

Corporate earnings:

 

23 January 2026, 7:36 AM

Economic calendar: PMI from Europe and the US in the spotlight (23.01.2026)
22 January 2026, 6:56 PM

Daily summary: Wall Street, precious metals and EURUSD surge📈Bitcoin under pressure
22 January 2026, 7:30 AM

Economic calendar: Key U.S. data to shift focus from geopolitics (22.01.2026)
21 January 2026, 12:44 PM

Market Wrap: Wall Street and Europe lose ground; markets await Trump in Davos🛣️

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits