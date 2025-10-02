Read more
9:56 AM · 2 October 2025

Economic calendar: US factory orders in focus 🗽US claims report halted by government shutdown

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

The U.S. government shutdown has resulted in the suspension of today’s data releases on jobless claims and the revision of durable goods orders. As a result, today’s macro calendar is very light. Equity indices are posting gains, driven by the technology sector, which reacted optimistically to yesterday’s weak ADP labor market data (which effectively “took over” the significance of the NFP release that will not be published tomorrow) and the new OpenAI partnership with Samsung and SK Hynix under the Stargate project.

Economic Calendar

  • 9 AM GMT (Eurozone) – Unemployment rate, expected 6.2% vs. 6.2% previously

  • 2 PM GMT (U.S.) – Factory orders, expected +1.4% vs. -1.3% previously

  • 2:30 PM GMT  (U.S.) – EIA natural gas storage change, expected 66 bcf vs. 75 bcf previously

Central Bank Speakers

  • 1:35 PM GMT – ECB’s Makhlouf

  • 2:30 PM GMT – Fed’s Logan

  • 4 PM GMT – ECB’s Villeroy

  • 5:30 PM GMT – ECB’s de Guindos

