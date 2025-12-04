Economic calendar: US jobless claims and Eurozone retail sales in focus

Read more
After the release of this week’s ISM manufacturing and services data, the U.S. macro calendar turns relatively light. Today, attention will focus on jobless claims, which should offer a fresh look at the health of the U.S. labor market. In Europe, investors await retail sales figures, which are expected to rise more strongly than in the previous reading.

Macro Calendar

8 AM GMT – Switzerland Unemployment rate exp: 3% vs 3% previously (seasonally adjusted)

8:30 AM GMT – Eurozone PMI (previous readings):

  • Eurozone: 44
  • Germany: 42.8
  • France: 39.8
  • Italy: 50.7

9:30 AM GMT – United Kingdom Construction PMI: 44.6 vs 44.1 previously

10:00 AM GMT – Eurozone Retail Sales Year-on-year: 1.3% forecast vs 1% previously 

  • Month-on-month: 0% vs 0.1% previously

12:30 PM GMT – United States Challenger Report: 153.07k previously

13:30 PM GMT – United States Initial jobless claims: 220k forecast vs 216k previously

  • Continuing claims: 1.962 million forecast vs 1.960 million previously

3 PM GMT – Canada Ivey PMI: 52.4 previously

3:30 PM GMT – United States Natural gas storage change: -18 bcf vs -11 bcf previously

Central Bank Speakers

  • 12:45 PM GMT – Bank of England: Mann
  • 1 PM GMT – European Central Bank: Cipollone
  • 3 PM GMT – European Central Bank: Lane
  • 5 PM GMT – Federal Reserve: Bowman
  • 6 PM GMT – European Central Bank: de Guindos
5 December 2025, 1:32 PM

BREAKING: Lower Unemployment in Canada🍁USDCAD sharply declines📉
5 December 2025, 11:42 AM

DE40: Adequate data, Mild growth
5 December 2025, 10:05 AM

BREAKING: Euro-zone GDP slightly above expectations!📈 EURUSD remains stable
5 December 2025, 7:01 AM

BREAKING: Germany industrial orders for October higher than expected; EURUSD gains 📌

