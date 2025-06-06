Read more
Economic calendar: US Non-Farm Payrolls report in the market spotlight📌

9:24 AM 6 June 2025
  • U.S. indices are rising, while sentiment in Europe remains clearly weaker
  • 9:00 AM will be a key moment for European data – eurozone GDP revision and retail sales in focus
  • NFP report at 12:30 PM GMT in the macro spotlight – is the U.S. labor market losing steam?

Today the market will see a key US and Canadian labor market reports as well as Q2 GDP revision and retail sales from Eurozone. The data can affect EURUSD and USDCAD pairs, increasing the volatility not only on Wall Street, but also across the fx market. The weak NFP report may pressure the US dollar even further; Wall Street expects weaker numbers, but stable unemployment.

Economic Calendar (GMT):

  • 9:00 AM – Eurozone: May retail sales expected at +0.2% MoM vs -0.1% previously (1.5% YoY, unchanged)

  • 9:00 AM – Eurozone: Q2 GDP revision expected at +0.4% QoQ vs +0.3% previously (1.2% YoY, unchanged)

  • 12:30 PM – United States: Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) for May: 126K expected vs 177K previously

    • Private sector: 120K expected 167K previously

    • Manufacturing: -5K expected vs +1K previously

    • Unemployment rate: exp. 4.2%, unchanged

    • Average hourly earnings: +3.7% YoY exp. vs +3.8% previously, and 0.3% MoM exp. vs +0.2% previously

  • 12:30 PM – Canada: Labor market data and employment change for May: -10K expected vs +7.9K previously

    • Unemployment rate: 7.0% expected vs 6.9% previously

    • Wages: +3.2% YoY expected vs +3.5% previously

  • 7:00 PM – United States: May consumer credit data: $10 billion expected vs $10.17 billion previously

ECB and Fed Speakers (GMT):

  • 8:00 AM – ECB Holzmann

  • 8:30 AM – ECB Lagarde

  • 8:45 AM – ECB Simkus

  • 1:00 PM – ECB Centeno

  • 2:00 PM – Fed Bowman

Market News

06.06.2025
18:52

Daily summary: Strong labor market fuels risk appetite among investors 📈

U.S. indices are finishing the week higher after better-than-expected data from the U.S. labor market. The biggest gains are seen in the small-cap...

 15:17

US Open: strong NFP report supports demand in the stock market 📈🔎

Wall Street kicks off Friday’s session with solid gains. Investors welcomed the better-than-expected employment report, which helped ease some concerns...

 14:14

Lululemon stock collapse

Lululemon shares dropped as much as 22% in premarket trading after the company cut its earnings per share (EPS) forecast for the full year, despite posting...
