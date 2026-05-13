Economic calendar: US PPI inflation and euro area GDP 📌

In the US, today’s focus is on the April PPI report following yesterday’s strong CPI reading, which showed persistent core inflationary pressure. Consensus expects PPI to rise by 0.5% m/m. The market will watch whether producer prices confirm broader price pressures and reinforce the Fed’s cautious stance.

In the euro area, the second estimate of Q1 GDP is expected to confirm weak growth after the preliminary reading showed only 0.1% q/q and 0.8% y/y. A key element of the report will be employment data, which is forecast to rise by around 0.1% q/q.