Economic calendar: Warsh's big week (13.07.2026)

The coming days will bring a great deal of information relevant to FOMC policymakers. By Friday, we may be much closer to determining whether the committee will consider the possibility of an interest rate hike as early as 29 July.
Naturally, the main focus will be on the semi-annual report by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh before the US Congress.
🗓️ Schedule
- We start on Tuesday.
- The entire event is generally preceded by the publication of a statement from the Federal Reserve (approx. 1:30 PM).
- The reading of this statement promptly at 3:00 PM marks the beginning of the main part of the hearing.
- This is followed by the section dedicated to questions from House of Representatives members.
- A day later, at the same time (Wednesday, 3:00 PM), the Fed Chair will appear before the Senate.
It is worth noting that on Tuesday at 1:30 PM, perhaps the most important data of the month will be published – US CPI inflation for June. A day later, PPI inflation data will be released, followed by retail sales on Thursday and industrial production on Friday.
This means that by the end of the week, the data will outline a relatively complete picture of the US economy.
🌏 Key macroeconomic publications
However, we start the week calmly. There will be few macroeconomic readings today, and the focus will be more on speeches, including those from Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman.
Monday
New Zealand
- The services PMI rose in June to its highest level this year. Particular optimism is visible in new orders (53). Sales, inventories, and employment all remained in negative territory.
📆 Macroeconomic calendar
Monday
- USA: FOMC member speech. Christopher Waller
- Time: 5:30 PM
Tuesday
- Australia: NAB Business Confidence Index (June)
- Time: 2:30 AM
- Previous: -14
- Japan: Industrial Production (May)
- Time: 5:30 AM
- Consensus: +0.5% m/m
- Previous: +0.5% m/m
- Switzerland: PPI Inflation (June)
- Time: 7:30 AM
- Previous: -1.8%
🗂️ Company earnings releases
Earnings season begins! Tomorrow, we can expect reports from the largest companies:
- BitMine Immersion Technologies ($BMNR.US) – after market close (AMC)
- Richtech Robotics ($RR.US) – after market close (AMC)
- American Resources Corporation ($AREC.US) – after market close (AMC)
3 markets to watch
- Oil: We have seen an increase in the prices of key energy commodities by nearly 5%. Thus, they are approaching local highs. Subsequent headlines from Tehran and Washington may lead to further capital rotation.
- US100: Following strong declines in Asia, the market awaits the opening in America. At the moment, many signs point to key indices opening the day with declines.
- EURNOK: With the beginning of July, the krone began to strengthen again. The main driving force behind the movement is the rise in prices of key energy commodities.
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