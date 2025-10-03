Read more
5:38 PM · 3 October 2025

Emission contracts surge upwards! 📈🏭

EMISS
Commodities
Today, EUA contracts are gaining 2.8%, marking one of the stronger upward movements in recent weeks.

EUA (European Union Allowances) emission contracts are financial instruments that reflect the cost of allowances for emitting one ton of CO₂ under the EU emissions trading system.

The price increase may reflect improving industrial prospects in Europe, as higher economic activity usually means greater energy consumption and higher emissions, which translates into growing demand for allowances.
In a broader perspective, emission contracts remain in a long-term upward trend. Their prices have been systematically rising for several years, accompanied by a clearly increasing trading volume.


