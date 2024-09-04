Fed Bostic comments🗽US economy and labor market losing momentum?

Raphael Bostic, from the American Federal Reserve, commented today US economy and labor market. Overall, commentary is quite mixed - not extremely dovish, but also not hawkish. Here are the highlights:
- I am not quite prepared to declare victory over inflation, as risks remain.
- The Fed must stay vigilant to ensure inflation risks continue to wane.
- I am now giving equal attention to maximum employment objective as inflation.
- The labor market continues to weaken, but is not weak.
- Business contacts point to a loosening but still broadly stable labor market.
- We must not maintain a restrictive policy stance for too long.
- A soft landing for the economy may be within reach.
- The most recent inflation reports bolster my confidence inflation is likely on a sustainable path back to 2%.
- There is no panic among my business contacts but describe an economy and labor market losing momentum.
- Price pressures are diminishing quickly and broadly
Since last rollover, futures on US Dollar index (USDIDX) dropped from 105 o almost 101 level. Overall, Bostic signals a 25 bps rate cut as more probable.
Source: xStation5