Fed members comment on US economy & monetary policy 🏛️EURUSD gains 0,6%

Remarks from Federal Reserve Members
Schmid (Fed):
“When making decisions on monetary policy, the Fed must carefully assess how much weight to give to soft data.”
“In the coming years, the Fed must seriously consider how and when to use its balance sheet.”
“Hopefully, the Fed is approaching a more stabilized, normalized yield curve.”
“Nothing good happens when interest rates reach the zero lower bound. Cutting rates back to zero would likely mean we’re facing a crisis.”
Musalem (Fed):
“The world after the pandemic is fundamentally different from what it was before. There’s at most a one-in-five chance that the Fed’s policy rate will approach zero again.”
“GDP is close to its potential, the labor market is near full employment, and inflation remains above target.”
“We can already see the footprint of AI investments reflected in GDP data.”
“Business leaders are trying to figure out how to manage uncertainty around supply chains, inventories, and inflation.”
Goolsbee (Fed):
“Interest rate cuts are still possible within a 10–16 month horizon.”
“Despite volatility, I feel the economy’s fundamentals remain strong; if it weren’t for tariffs and uncertainty, rates could eventually come down.”
“Interest rates are still within historical ranges. If a crisis over U.S. fiscal stability emerged, rates could move higher.”
“Concerns about financial stability are currently overblown.”
“If long-term yields are rising, that can directly impact real economic activity and would be factored into the Fed’s analysis.”
“There is concern that the data are lagging, and upcoming reports may reveal more serious consequences from actions already taken.”
“If tariffs result in a stagflationary effect, that would be the central bank’s worst-case scenario.”
“In the short term, the Fed needs to wait for the dust to settle—the bar for taking action is higher until then.”
“Firms are anxious that continued tariff announcements could disrupt supply chains and create upward pressure on prices.”
“Tariffs at the 50% level would pose a serious threat to supply chains.”
“A 50% tariff on the EU would be an entirely different magnitude than current conditions.”
“Businesses are telling the Fed they want policy consistency before making major decisions – CNBC.”
EURUSD (H1 Timeframe)
The EURUSD pair has halted its rise at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward wave from the second half of April.
Source: xStation5