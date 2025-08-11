Read more

⏬Gold Plummets Nearly 1.5%

2:39 PM 11 August 2025

Anticipation of gold tariff exemptions and a potential Trump-Putin meeting weigh on bullion prices

The market was rattled last week by the implementation of significant reciprocal tariffs by the United States. In the gold market, investors had been almost certain that high tariffs, particularly on imports from Switzerland and Canada, would not apply to gold, a belief supported by an announcement in April. However, the official tariff schedule lacked an explicit exemption for bullion, leading to a sharp surge in the price of COMEX futures contracts relative to the spot price. This premium at one point reached as high as $100 per ounce before stabilizing in the $50-$60 range.

Two key pieces of news emerged on Friday, shifting the market dynamics. First, the U.S. government announced that recent market movements were based on misinformation and that an executive order would soon be published to clarify the tariffs on gold bars and other products. This news triggered a price drop, although gold ultimately closed at its highest level since July 23.

Additionally, it was announced that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin would likely meet in the second week of August. Over the weekend, the location was confirmed as Alaska. The meeting's agenda is focused on reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. While this marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough and the first high-level meeting of its kind, doubts have emerged. Observers question whether Russia will be willing to make concessions or if the negotiations will yield terms unacceptable to Ukraine, potentially leading to renewed personal attacks on Ukraine from the U.S.

 

Gold price is testing 25 and 50 SMA, after reaching on Friday the highest level since July 27. Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

12.08.2025
15:26

Dovish comments from new Trump’s Fed Nominee and new attacks on Powell

Stephen Miran (Trump's Fed Nominee) Pleased with current BLS inflation data, calling it “well behaved.” Argues there’s no...

 14:51

US OPEN: Indices Rebound as Investors Eye First 2025 Fed Rate Cut

Wall Street stock indices are rising in the first minutes of trading as investor confidence in a Fed rate cut in September has grown. Donald Trump...

 14:43

China's companies will stop buying Nvidia chips?

A few hours after President Donald Trump approved a new solution for Nvidia that would allow the sale of the latest H20 model chips to China in exchange...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits