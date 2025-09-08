Google Cloud and Qualcomm deepen cooperation around AI agents ⚔️

The goal is to introduce multimodal and hybrid (edge-to-cloud) artificial intelligence in cars.

Hybrid architecture combines on-device AI with the cloud.

Faster time-to-market thanks to an optimized reference architecture.

Qualcomm Technologies and Google Cloud are expanding their partnership to enable automakers to build and deploy a new generation of multimodal AI agents in and around vehicles. The collaboration combines Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent — powered by Gemini models — with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform, orchestrating on-device and cloud inference for low-latency responsiveness and deep, continuously updated capabilities. Automakers receive a robust toolkit and reference architecture to shorten development time, moving beyond simple commands toward branded, conversational, and highly personalized experiences. The joint solution allows automakers to differentiate themselves as software-defined vehicles become the norm.

Qualcomm financial situation

Looking at recent quarters, Qualcomm’s results are satisfactory, especially considering its relatively attractive market valuation.