Read more

Key earnings reports fot this week (01.09.2025)

4:46 PM 1 September 2025

Below, you will find some of the most important scheduled publications of quarterly results of US listed companies this week:

  • Tuesday, September 2, 2025:
    • Post-Market: Zscaler (ZS): Market Cap $43.14B, EPS Forecast $0.8002, Revenue Forecast $706.95M.
  • Wednesday, September 3, 2025:
    • Post-Market: Salesforce Inc (CRM): Market Cap $244.98B, EPS Forecast $2.78, Revenue Forecast $10.14B.
    • Post-Market: Hewlett Packard (HPE): Market Cap $29.62B, EPS Forecast $0.4195, Revenue Forecast $8.35B.
    • Before-Open: Dollar Tree (DLTR): Market Cap $22.78B, EPS Forecast $0.403, Revenue Forecast $4.47B.
    • Before-Open: Campbell’s (CPB): Market Cap $9.52B, EPS Forecast $0.5595, Revenue Forecast $2.33B.
  • Thursday, September 4, 2025:
    • Post-Market:Broadcom (AVGO): Market Cap $1.4T, EPS Forecast $1.66, Revenue Forecast $15.82B.
    • Post-Market:Copart (CPRT): Market Cap $47.2B, EPS Forecast $0.3613, Revenue Forecast $1.14B.
    • Post-Market:Lululemon Athletica (LULU): Market Cap $24.2B, EPS Forecast $2.87, Revenue Forecast $2.54B.
Share:
Back

Market News

03.09.2025
18:44

Daily Summary : Google holds the market, Oil falls, Gold on ATH

The American stock market shows a clear divergence — Nasdaq and S&P 500 are rising in the cash market thanks to strong gains in technology...

 17:20

Alphabet's shares in Euphoria — the company rises by 8% after winning in court.

The technology giant Alphabet, commonly known as Google, is climbing to its new all-time high, rising by a staggering 8% in today's session. The company's...

 16:32

📉OPEC+ production boost collapses oil prices

Reuters has reported that OPEC+, a cartel of oil-producing countries, is strongly considering a production hike commitment at its meeting over the weekend. OIL.WTI...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits