Macro Calendar: Quiet Start to an Eventful Week

Today's calendar is not extensive, with most key data having been released during the Asian session. The data from China turned out to be mixed—annual GDP growth slowed to its lowest pace this year, though industrial production grew stronger than expected. However, investment registered very sharp declines.

This week is set to be extremely interesting as we rapidly approach the Fed's decision. Crucially, this Friday brings the much-anticipated, albeit slightly delayed, US CPI inflation data, which will provide a broader picture of the situation in the US. Nevertheless, this week will also feature many key earnings releases from American tech giants such as Netflix, Tesla, Amazon, IBM, and Intel.

Today's Calendar (BST):