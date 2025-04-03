Maersk shares slide 9% amid global trade worries 📉

Shares of the world-largest shipping company, Danish AP Moeller Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) lose almost 10% today as investors are worried about trade war, curbing global trade volumes and GDP growth. Also, uncertainty around the US and global economy poses risks to the broad shipping sector. Not only Maersk, but also German Hapag Lloyd shares (HLAG.DE) lose almoast 7,5% today. Maerks shares slide below EMA200 today and from now the stronger resistance zone is possibly 11400 level, while previous price reactions suggest that 10000 level may be strong support base.
Source: xStation5