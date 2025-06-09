Read more
XTB Online Trading

Market disappointed by lack of changes to the US index composition📉

5:35 PM 9 June 2025

Robinhood (HOOD.US) and AppLovin (APP.US) shares are down by approximately 5% today, partially erasing recent gains. Just a few trading sessions before Friday's index composition review, some investors had speculatively opened positions in these companies' stocks, hoping they would be added to the main S&P 500 index. Such a decision would have boosted demand for their shares, notably from index-replicating ETFs, and increased interest in the stocks among a broader group of investors.

However, on Friday, the decision was made to keep the S&P 500 index composition unchanged. Consequently, we are seeing price gaps in the companies' stock quotes today due to investor disappointment with S&P Dow Jones Indices' decision.

Robinhood's stock approached its highest value since 2021 during Friday's rally. Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

10.06.2025
18:43

Daily summary: Wall Street one step closer to all-time high amid US - China talks continue

Stock indices on Wall Street continue to climb as trade negotiations between China and the US progress. As of 6 PM GMT, the US500 is up 0.4%, with the...

 18:22

US500 at Highest Since Late February Ahead of Continued US-China Talks

Trade agreement talks in London are set to resume at 8:00 PM London time, in less than two hours. Meanwhile, the US500 is approaching new multi-month highs,...

 16:55

COCOA plummets 6% 📉

Cocoa futures on ICE (COCOA) are losing almost 6% today, pressured by heavy rains in West Africa, which may increase the supply from key-growing regions....
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits