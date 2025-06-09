Market disappointed by lack of changes to the US index composition📉

Robinhood (HOOD.US) and AppLovin (APP.US) shares are down by approximately 5% today, partially erasing recent gains. Just a few trading sessions before Friday's index composition review, some investors had speculatively opened positions in these companies' stocks, hoping they would be added to the main S&P 500 index. Such a decision would have boosted demand for their shares, notably from index-replicating ETFs, and increased interest in the stocks among a broader group of investors.

However, on Friday, the decision was made to keep the S&P 500 index composition unchanged. Consequently, we are seeing price gaps in the companies' stock quotes today due to investor disappointment with S&P Dow Jones Indices' decision.

Robinhood's stock approached its highest value since 2021 during Friday's rally. Source: xStation