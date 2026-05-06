Market Wrap: Axios reports drive European markets; Novo Nordisk the star of the day❓🚀

European stock indices have opened Wednesday’s session firmly in positive territory — the Euro Stoxx 50 (EU50) futures contract is up by around 2.74%, whilst the German DAX (DE40) is rising by 2.51%, reflecting a global improvement in investor sentiment. The main catalyst for the gains is progress in peace talks between the US and Iran — according to reports by Axios, Washington is close to signing a one-page memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would provide for a moratorium on Iranian uranium enrichment, the gradual lifting of sanctions and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The prospect of a de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is having a direct impact on oil prices — both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) are down by over 9–10% and are trading at $100.47 and $92.25 per barrel respectively. The US dollar is clearly losing value — the USDIDX index is down 0.67% to 97.70, whilst the EUR/USD pair is up 0.64% and trading above 1.1767, indicating a rotation of capital away from safe-haven assets. At sector level in the Euro Stoxx 50, Industrials (Safran +4.30%, Airbus +2.59%, Siemens Energy +2.32%) and Financials (UniCredit +2.82%, ING +2.97%, BNP Paribas +2.61%) are leading the way, whilst Energy is the weakest performer — ENI is down 2.44% and TotalEnergies 1.12%. The technology sector is performing mixed — ASML is up 1.90%, but Infineon is down 2.02%, whilst in Consumer Staples, AB InBev is down 3.58% and Wolters Kluwer is one of the day’s biggest losers (-7.55%).

A table showing the best and worst performers during today’s trading session in Europe. Source: XTB HQ Research Department

Sector performance Source: XTB HQ Research Department

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