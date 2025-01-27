Massive sell-off in Allakos shares following disappointing clinical trial results for AK006 📉

Allakos (ALLK.US) is down more than 77% today after releasing disappointing results from clinical trials of its drug AK006. The drug was intended to treat Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU), but the phase 1 trial results did not demonstrate sufficient therapeutic activity. As a result, the company has decided to abandon the project, which was one of its leading programs. Following the discontinuation of the project, the company announced it will lay off 75% of its workforce and will begin a review of available strategies to find a new alternative for its future operations.
Source: xStation