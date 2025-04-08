Read more
Morning wrap (08.04.2025)

6:55 AM 8 April 2025
  • The recovery in U.S. index futures, which are gaining between 0.6% and 0.9% today, supported sentiment during the Asian session. In the Tuesday morning US200 gains almost 1%, while US100 is up 0,6%
  • Japan’s Nikkei index rose by almost 6%, driven by market expectations regarding Japan’s priority status and important role in negotiations with the United States.
  • The VIX volatility index remains above 30 points, though it is down 2%, indicating that market uncertainty still persists. Almost $10 trillion wiped off global equities since Donald Trump announced tariffs last week.
  • This follows President Trump’s threat yesterday to impose 50% tariffs on China after Beijing raised tariffs to 34%, despite his prior "warnings."
  • Gains in China’s Hang Seng index were less spectacular; Chinese index futures are up around 1%. However, we can see a stronger rebound among European indices, where EU50 and DE40 are up 1,7% and 1,4% respectively
  • State institutions expressed willingness to support China's capital markets, and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce emphasized that China will never accept the United States' "coercive" policies.
  • Japan’s Economy Watchers Survey disappointed, coming in at 45.1 compared to forecasts of 45.2 and a previous reading of 45.6.
  • Oil is posting slight gains today, rebounding by just under 0.7%, while natural gas is up nearly 1.4%. Gold is also recovering, rising almost 0.8% and moving back above $3,000 per ounce. 
  • Donald Trump emphasized that all countries targeted by the newly imposed tariffs are now seeking to negotiate. He expressed confidence that, in the long term, the new policy along with several other DOGE initiatives will help reduce the U.S. trade deficit.
  • The U.S. President emphasized that the European Union’s proposal (zero tariffs on both sides) does not fully satisfy him, and he wants Europe to commit to purchasing a substantial amount of energy from the United States, thereby stimulating the domestic export market
  • The United States has sent a delegation to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to begin talks on energy markets. The move comes after Trump announced that he is engaged in direct negotiations with Iran and that a potential agreement on the nuclear deal might be reached.
  • Bitcoin rebounds from $75k level yesterday to almost $80k today. Overall crypto sentiments are better, however a scale of rebound outside of Bitcoin is limited, with no 'euphoria' nor double-digit gains
09.04.2025
12:05

BREAKING: China to impose additional tariffs to the 84% in total on US goods 📌💣

China Finance Ministry: To impose additional tariffs on US goods from April 10. China Finance Ministry: To impose additional tariffs to 84% in total...

 10:44

US coal stocks surge on Trump executive order 📈 Peabody Energy up 17% in pre-market

Shares of Peabody Energy (BTS.US) and other U.S. coal companies are rising today in pre-market trading, as President Trump signed executive orders aimed...

 10:22

CHN.cash rebound 6.7% as markets await US-China negotiations and Beijing stimulus 📈

Contracts on the Chinese HSCEI Index (CHN.cash) are rising by nearly 7% today, as the market anticipates that the blow from the 104% tariffs on China will...
